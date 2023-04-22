Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reaps $226 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting

Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.
Amazon, Google CEOs 'hint' at further layoffs amid economic meltdown
The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally. The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.
Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over layoffs.
In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.
