Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reaps $226 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting

Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January this year, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce

  • Apr 22 2023, 09:40 ist
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally. The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.

Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

