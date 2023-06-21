Amazon lets India customers deposit Rs 2,000 notes

Amazon Inc offered on Wednesday to collect soon-to-be-withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes from customers in India and credit that amount to their Amazon Pay balances.
Also Read | Rs 2,000 withdrawal may provide economic boost: SBI
Amazon said the move was meant to help people who had been struggling to exchange the notes for smaller denominations after India's central bank decided last month to withdraw the notes from circulation by Sept. 30.
More to follow.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3