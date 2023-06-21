Amazon lets India customers deposit Rs 2,000 notes

Amazon said the move was meant to help people struggling to exchange the notes for smaller denominations.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 17:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Amazon Inc offered on Wednesday to collect soon-to-be-withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes from customers in India and credit that amount to their Amazon Pay balances.

Amazon said the move was meant to help people who had been struggling to exchange the notes for smaller denominations after India's central bank decided last month to withdraw the notes from circulation by Sept. 30.

More to follow.

Business News
Amazon Inc
Amazon India
RBI

