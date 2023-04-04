Amazon removes 60L counterfeit items from supply chains

Amazon removes 60 lakh counterfeit items from supply chains

The e-commerce firm said that it stopped over 800,000 attempts to create new selling accounts in 2022, preventing bad actors from publishing a single product for sale

  Apr 04 2023
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France. Credit: Reuters File Photo

E-commerce major Amazon removed 60 lakh counterfeit items globally from the supply chain in 2022, the company said in a report on Tuesday.

The e-commerce firm said that it stopped over 8 lakh attempts to create new selling accounts in 2022, preventing bad actors from publishing a single product for sale.

The figure has come down from 25 lakh attempts in 2021, and 60 lakh attempts in 2020.

Also Read | Walmart sees more than 2,000 job cuts in e-commerce warehouses

"The strategic combination of industry-leading technology and experts are successfully stopping bad actors and making an impact beyond Amazon's marketplaces and stores —identifying, seizing, and appropriately disposing of over six million counterfeit products in 2022, preventing them from reaching customers and being resold elsewhere in the global supply chain," the report said.

The report said that Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit sued or referred for investigation over 1,300 criminals in the US, UK, EU, and China in 2022.

