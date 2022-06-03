Amazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer to step down after 23 years

Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO to step down after 23 yrs

Reuters
  • Jun 03 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 22:54 ist
Dave Clark. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday Dave Clark, chief executive officer of Worldwide Consumer, will leave the company after 23 years.

Clark's last day in office would be July 1.

Earlier this week, Meta Platforms Inc said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with CEO Mark Zuckerberg powered the growth of the world's biggest social network, that she was leaving the company after 14 years.

Business News
Amazon

