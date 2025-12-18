Menu
india

PM Modi conferred with the Order of Oman

Prime Minister Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 11:11 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 11:11 IST
