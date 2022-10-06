Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal

Apollo, Sixth Street not in talks to fund Twitter deal

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Oct 06 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 10:32 ist
Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behaviour. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, which were looking to provide financing to Elon Musk earlier this year for his proposed $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, Apollo was in talks to provide preferred equity financing for the deal, alongside Sixth Street, sources had previously told Reuters.

Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were looking to commit over $1 billion in financing for the deal at the time.

Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation

Those talks ended months ago around the time Musk started having second thoughts about going through with the deal, the sources cited above said. Musk initially proposed the buyout in April before backtracking in July, and then changing course again this week.

Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behaviour.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.

Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses due to an unfavourable financing environment, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Musk is expected to provide much of the $44 billion through funds he has raised by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, while major banks have committed to providing $12.5 billion of debt financing.

Twitter
Business News
Elon Musk
Apollo Global Management

