Ashok Leyland works with Tamil Nadu Health Department in COVID-19 efforts

Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it is working closely with the Health Department in Tamil Nadu in its efforts to prevent further outbreak of COVID-19 through initiatives like providing gensets to hospitals and supply of disinfectants and protective chemical guard suit.

The company said it was deploying ten vehicles (8 dost and 2 ICV) with drivers for emergency logistics operation for use by the health department, besides shipping a 250 KVA genset shipped to Tiruvallur General Hospital, 62.5 KVA genset to 150-bed special ward of Madurai Medical College and 250 KVA commissioning at Chromepet Government Hospital here.

The company will also supply protective items like 3 ply masks, N95 masks, disposable gloves, liquid handwash, sanitizers and bodysuits for health service personnel.

“Staying true to our brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet.’, we at Ashok Leyland are leaving no stone unturned to help the community at large. We shall work with the Government at every step and stay supportive of all their initiatives in the coming days,” Balachandar NV, President – HR, Communications, CSR, Ashok Leyland, said.