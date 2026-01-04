Menu
India expresses 'deep concern' over developments in Venezuela

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 09:17 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 09:17 IST
