<p>New Delhi: India on Sunday said it is deeply concerned over the developments in Venezuela, a day after the US captured the oil-rich South American country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.</p>.<p>New Delhi said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.</p>.Venezuela's Maduro in custody, Trump says US will run the country.<p>"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.</p>.<p>India also called for resolving the issues peacefully to ensure peace and stability in the region.</p>.<p>"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela," the MEA said.</p>.<p>"We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it added in a statement.</p>.<p>The US carried out the military assault on Venezuelan capital Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro had stridently denied the charges.</p>.<p>The US troops have taken Maduro and his wife to New York. Venezuela declared a national emergency after the US action.</p>.<p>The MEA also said that the Indian embassy in Caracas has been in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance to them. </p>