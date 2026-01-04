Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Bangladesh want T20 WC matches to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's four league games are -- against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), England (February 14) in Kolkata followed by their last game against Nepal (February 17) in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 04:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 04:08 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsT20Bangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us