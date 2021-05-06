Aston Martin posts smaller first-quarter loss

British carmaker Aston Martin posted a smaller first-quarter loss in 2021 of 42.2 million pounds ($59 million) and said it continued to take steps towards profitability, maintaining its guidance of around 6,000 sales this year.
In the first three months of 2020, the luxury brand reported a pre-tax loss of 110.1 million pounds.
