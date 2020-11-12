AstraZeneca cancer drug fails to meet Covid trials goal

AstraZeneca's cancer drug fails to meet main goal in Covid-19 trials

It remained committed to its clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University

AstraZeneca's Calquence failed to meet the main goal of mid-stage trials on patients hospitalised with respiratory symptoms of Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo

AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer treatment, Calquence, failed to meet the main goal of mid-stage trials, testing it in patients hospitalised with respiratory symptoms of Covid-19.

The drugmaker called the results from the study disappointing but said it remained committed to its clinical trials for its Covid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, and its long-acting antibody combination.

Results from the trials will not impact approved indications or pending approvals for Calquence in patients with blood cancers, the company said. 

