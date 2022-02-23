Zuckerberg says working on AI-human communication

At metaverse event, Meta's Zuckerberg unveils work to improve how humans chat to AI

Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 23 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 23:44 ist

Facebook-owner Meta is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, a step towards how people will communicate with AI in the metaverse. The company's Project CAIRaoke is "a fully end-to-end neural model for building on-device assistants," said Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta's live-streamed artificial intelligence event.

Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialize and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet.

Also Read | Out with the Facebookers, in with the Metamates

The social media company, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has invested heavily in its new focus on building the metaverse and changed its name to reflect this ambition. This month Meta reported a 2021 net loss of $10.2 billion from its Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business.

Meta also recently announced its research team has built a new artificial intelligence supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mark Zuckerberg
Metaverse
Business News
Science and Technology
Facebook
Artificial Intelligence

What's Brewing

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

 