Bengaluru is Ethereum capital of India: Report

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru, which leads in the country's Web3 native trading culture, has seen a 6.6x surge in Ethereum (ETH) volumes in 2025 so far. Developers and tech-savvy investors have made the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, the top-traded token in the city, according to the crypto exchange CoinDCX report, 'The story of crypto in India'.</p>.<p>The report, which was released on Thursday, revealed that nearly 40 per cent of the country's crypto users are from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. While Bengaluru saw a 6.6x surge in ETH volumes from 35 million in 2022, to 230 million in 2025, Pune witnessed the increase at 10x (from 20 million to 183 million).</p>.<p>CoinDCX, which crossed 2 crore users, saw total spot trading volume at Rs 51,333 crore in FY25, and average daily trading volume stood at Rs 140.64 crore. The report highlighted that Bitcoin dominance waned from 133 million to 76 million, and ETH exploded from 39 million to 184 million.</p>.<p>CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta said, "If you're still watching price charts, you're missing the revolution happening beneath the surface. In 2025, global institutions stepped in, regulation found its voice globally, and mainstream investors began recognising the true potential of crypto and incorporating it into their portfolios."</p>.<p>"India has more than 20 crore demat accounts, which reflects a strong and growing investment mindset. Now, Indians also have an opportunity and access to a global, borderless asset class operating 24x7. For a market already comfortable with financial assets, crypto represents a natural next frontier. The responsibility now lies with crypto exchanges to elevate the ecosystem through compliance, transparency, investor education, and long-term infrastructure. The opportunity is significant, but so is the obligation to build it responsibly," he added.</p>.<p>Also, for every one woman investor, there are six male investors, as a growing number of women from tier-2 and tier-3 markets, such as Siliguri, Imphal, and Ernakulam, are entering the digital asset market.</p>.<p>The report also added that the country can draw from global regulatory progress to build a stronger and more resilient digital asset ecosystem. "A unified regulatory framework could streamline oversight, reduce ambiguity and provide clarity for retail users, institutions and exchanges," it added.</p>.<p>CoinSwitch releases <br>VDA Handbook</p>.<p>Crypto trading platform CoinSwitch has launched Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) Decoded, the comprehensive handbook designed to help Indian law enforcement agencies, cybercrime units, and policymakers navigate the rapidly-evolving VDA ecosystem. With crypto adoption accelerating across India, police and cybercrime units are increasingly facing complex cases involving digital assets. CoinSwitch has developed the handbook to simplify VDA concepts and provide practical guidance for on-ground investigations.</p>.<p>CoinSwitch Co-founder and CEO Ashish Singhal said India has emerged as a global leader in grassroots-level crypto adoption, ranking first in the Global Crypto Adoption Index for the third consecutive year in 2025. With this growth comes a responsibility for service providers to safeguard consumer interests and foster a safer, more inclusive crypto ecosystem.</p>