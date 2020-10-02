Aus fines ANZ $7.2 mn over account transfer bills

Australia fines ANZ $7.2 million over billing clients for account transfer

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 16:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Australia's corporate regulator said on Friday a Federal Court had fined Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd A$10 million ($7.2 million) for charging customers fees to transfer money between their accounts for more than a decade.

The penalty was levied after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) filed a suit against the country's fourth-largest bank in July last year.

