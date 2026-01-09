<p>The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to issue U/A certificate of actor Vijay's movie <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, saying "Entertaining such complaints would give rise to dangerous trend."</p><p>Justice P T Asha allowed the release after striking down the decision to send the movie to the revisions committee of the CBFC following complaint from a member. </p><p><em>Jana Nayagan</em>’s release was postponed by KVN Productions on Wednesday night. The movie was initially planned to be released on Friday, January 9. </p><p>According to<a href="https://x.com/LiveLawIndia/status/2009491298672370106"> Live Law</a>, the Madras HC stated that the certificate would "automatically follow once the modifications are carried out" as recommended by the committee.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>