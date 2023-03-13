Binance to convert recovery fund to native crypto

Binance to convert crypto recovery fund to native crypto after SVB collapse

Binance launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) in November last year to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis after the collapse of rival FTX

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 13 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 12:20 ist
Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Binance will convert the remaining of the $1 billion industry recovery initiative funds from BUSD stablecoin to native crypto, including Bitcoin, Ether and Binance Coin, amid recent changes in stablecoins and the banking industry, its CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Monday.

Also Read | SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

Binance launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) in November of last year to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis after the collapse of rival FTX.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
cryptocurrency
Crypto
Binance
FTX
Bitcoin
Ethereum

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

 