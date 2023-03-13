Binance to convert crypto recovery fund to native crypto after SVB collapse

Binance will convert the remaining of the $1 billion industry recovery initiative funds from BUSD stablecoin to native crypto, including Bitcoin, Ether and Binance Coin, amid recent changes in stablecoins and the banking industry, its CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Monday.

Given the changes in stable coins and banks, #Binance will convert the remaining of the $1 billion Industry Recovery Initiative funds from BUSD to native crypto, including #BTC, #BNB and ETH. Some fund movements will occur on-chain. Transparency. — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 13, 2023

Binance launched the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) in November of last year to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis after the collapse of rival FTX.