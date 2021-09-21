BMW, Daimler sued over carbon emission targets

BMW, Daimler sued for refusing to tighten carbon emission targets

Neither of the companies has so far set an end date for ICE car production

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Sep 21 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 17:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The heads of a German environmental NGO have sued automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten their carbon emissions targets and give up fossil fuel-emitting cars by 2030, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, confirmed to Reuters that the lawsuits had been filed on Monday evening.

In letters to the firms in early September, the companies were given until September 20 to agree to the NGO's demands, which also included limiting production of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars ahead of 2030.

Neither of the companies has so far set an end date for ICE car production.

BMW and Daimler confirmed to Reuters on Monday that they had not accepted the NGO's demands.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Germany
BMW
Daimler
Business News
World news
Carbon emissions

What's Brewing

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

 