<p>Bengaluru: When you first hear about Kashvi Kandikuppa, you will find it tough to believe what she has achieved at the age of 14. But isn't that what sporting prodigies do?</p>.<p>The run-charts of the BCCI Women's under-15 one-day tournament show 516 runs at an impressive average of 172 with three hundreds and one fifty next to the Karnataka girl's name. </p>.<p>She was also the captain of the U-15 State side, and has the experience of leading the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy. </p>.<p>According to CricHeroes' app, the Bengaluru teen has scored over 13,000 runs in 530 matches across Karnataka, including 24 centuries and 68 half-centuries.</p>.<p>She was awarded the Young Talent Award at the India Nippon Cup aged nine while sharing the dressing room with India internationals Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil.</p>.<p>So, three virtues define her nascent career -- leadership qualities, performance and consistency -- a prodigy in every sense of the word. </p>.<p>While there is a wow factor to her, it was a small cricket academy opposite her house where Kashvi started playing, aged seven and a half. And seven years later, she's among the most prolific talents in Karnataka. </p>.<p>However, success has not been overnight. And for the first 24 months, it was the sheer grind towards fitness and basics. </p>.<p>"The first year and a half, it was all about fitness and I am reaping rewards for it. Then I started working on my basics. It was step by step, and if you see my game, the basics are very strong, as I worked two years on it," Kashvi tells <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>The journey, however, has not been without setbacks. And instead of dwelling on it, she was courageous enough to find a solution. </p>.<p>"When I was young, I did not get many chances. I used to go and not get batting or bowling. It felt like I was wasting time. So I shifted to a different academy (NICE Academy) and got more opportunities and exposure. Luckily, it worked out."</p>.<p>Her desire to move away paid off when she was given a chance to spend time with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side. </p>.<p>"(NICE coach) Arjun (Dev) sir took me to the RCB camp. I got to bowl to many players like Richa (Ghosh) and Perry (Ellyse). It was actually a really good experience. You learn a lot of things because it is very different from what we play."</p>.<p>Stressing on her learnings, "I liked the aggressive approach to their game. But importantly, I understood it is important to back yourself no matter what." </p>.<p>Talking about her quest for the bigger goal, "The roadmap for me from here is that I want to represent India at the under-19 level. Then slowly ease into Women's Premier League teams, but the ultimate goal is obviously to lift the World Cup for India."</p>.<p>Kashvi has the means and motivation to achieve her dreams.</p>.<p>Highlights - Fact File
Name: Kashvi Kandikuppa
Age: 14
Achievements:
Women's Under-19 T20 Trophy: Winner
Women's Under-19 one-day Trophy: semifinalist
Karnataka Women's League: Joint-winner
Maharani T20 League: Captain (Bengaluru Blasters)</p>