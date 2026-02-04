Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Cricket prodigy Kashvi Kandikuppa turning into a run-machine

She was also the captain of the U-15 State side, and has the experience of leading the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 21:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Kashvi Kandikuppa
Kashvi Kandikuppa
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 21:48 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us