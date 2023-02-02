Boeing gets $1.6 billion contract for US ballistic missile upkeep

Boeing has been awarded a $1.6 billion contract to provide guidance subsystem support for US Minuteman III Intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base in the state of Utah, and is expected to be completed by February 1, 2039, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The Minuteman III, which has been in service for 50 years, is a warhead-equipped missile that can carry a nuclear bomb during wartime.

The Pentagon carried out a routine test of the missile on September 7. The operation had been announced in advance in order to avoid any flare-up of tensions with Russia in the midst of its war in Ukraine.

The unarmed missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and travelled 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometres) over the Pacific before crashing into the sea near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The Minuteman III is the only ground-fired intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the United States' nuclear arsenal.

It is installed in launch silos spread over three American military bases, in Wyoming, North Dakota, and Montana in the north of the United States.