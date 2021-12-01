BSNL has given Sept 2022 timeline for pan-India 4G rollout: MoS Telecom

The Centre on Wednesday informed Parliament that the government has set a September 2022 deadline for the BSNL to roll out its 4G services across India.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that the telecom firm estimated an incremental revenue of around Rs 900 crore in the first year from operations of 4G services.

The Minister also clarified that there is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL).

The government earlier announced the revival plan for the BSNL and MTNL including allotment of the spectrum to start 4G services. The BSNL has already started the process to roll out the 4G services.

As per audited financial statement, the assets of BSNL and MTNL as on September 30, 2021 are worth Rs 1,33,952 crore and Rs 3,556 crore, respectively. The total liability of BSNL and MTNL as on September 30, 2021 is Rs 85,721 crore and Rs 30,159 crore, respectively.