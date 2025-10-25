<p>Vatican City: Pope Leo lamented on Friday the frictions roiling relations between the United States and Canada, in a likely reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to cut off US-Canada trade talks.</p><p>"Canada and the United States ... as we are sitting here, are experiencing great difficulties," Leo, the first US pope, told a meeting at the Vatican.</p><p>"Two countries that were once considered the closest allies at times have become separated from one another," he said.</p><p>It is unusual for the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church to comment on matters of international trade, or on politics in any individual country.</p><p>Leo has not spoken previously about Trump's trade policies, but has been ramping up disapproval of the Trump administration's treatment of migrants, drawing a heated backlash from some prominent conservative Catholics.</p><p>The pope was responding on Friday to a question from a Canadian bishop during an event focused on possible reforms for the global Church, which are being discussed over a years-long process of dialogue.</p><p>Leo suggested that process, called a ynod, could have lessons for the US and Canada.</p><p>"It's another proof ... of why synodality, listening, and dialogue are so important and how they have concrete applications in our daily lives," he said.</p>