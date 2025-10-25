Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pope Leo laments US-Canada 'difficulties' after Trump ends trade talks

'Two countries that were once considered the closest allies at times have become separated from one another,' he said.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 19:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 19:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesCanadaPope Leo

Follow us on :

Follow Us