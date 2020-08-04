'US goal was to ban TikTok, not force sale: ByteDance'

ByteDance founder says goal of US was to ban TikTok app rather than force a sale: internal letter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 15:19 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming told employees in an internal letter on Tuesday that the United States goal was not to force a sale of TikTok U.S. operations but rather to ban the app, and that some people had misconceptions about the situation.

The letter, which was reported by Chinese media and confirmed by a source to Reuters, was sent only to ByteDance's Chinese employees after news that ByteDance was in talks to sell parts of TikTok to Microsoft Corp prompted online criticism of the firm and Zhang.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
ByteDance
TikTok
China

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 