<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district unit of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sdpi">SDPI</a> has demanded that Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta withdraw the remarks he made in Parliament regarding the SDPI.</p><p>SDPI Mangaluru rural district unit president Anwar Sadath Bajattur said “It has been one and a half years since Capt Brijesh Chowta was elected as an MP, yet his contribution to development is zero. With local body elections around the corner, he has made such statements only to gain publicity and prove that he is still active.”</p><p>"If he were a responsible, Capt Chowta would have raised the burning issues of the district in Parliament—such as frequent accidents on national highways, farmers suffering due to arecanut diseases, unemployment, and sea erosion," he said.</p>.SDPI eyes key test of strength in Kerala local body polls after PFI ban.<p>“Even his own party workers are disappointed with his functioning. The MP who won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes is now inaccessible to the people. Our party has been fighting on the streets for 17 years to uphold democratic values. The SDPI, with over 200 elected representatives in the district, is the third-largest political party. We have fielded candidates and fought elections in the Lok Sabha, Assembly, and Legislative Council,” he added.</p><p>“Since 1992, MPs from the BJP have continuously been elected from here. Most MLAs in the district are also from BJP. Yet their contribution to development is negligible. They only bring up communal issues," he alleged. </p>