ByteDance to reorganise, CFO Liang Rubo steps down to focus on TikTok

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 02 2021, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 10:08 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video business full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters.

Also read: Short-form content grows 1.37x in terms of monthly active users since June 2020: Report

The move comes after ByteDance shelved its plan to go public in April and said it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). It had previously planned for a Hong Kong or New York listing.

Chew joined ByteDance as CFO in March and was appointed as TikTok CEO in May.

The Chinese tech company also plans a major reorganisation to create six business units, ByteDance Chief Executive Liang Rubo said in the memo sent to staff. The six units are TikTok, Douyin, work collaboration unit Lark, business services unit BytePlus, gaming unit Nuverse, and education tech unit Dali.

Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok.

TikTok
ByteDance
Business News
China
Beijing

