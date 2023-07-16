Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India

Canadian pensions funds would be keen to explore investing in infrastructure funds in India as the country offers a stable investment climate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday, according to an Indian government statement.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meeting Freeland on the sidelines of gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in northwest India, discussed progress on bilateral trade negotiations, Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.
Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ms Chrystia Freeland @cafreeland met on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors #G20FMCBG meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, today.
Building on the… pic.twitter.com/8rTWcMuWlh
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 16, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi
Credit card spending hits Rs 1.4L cr in May
Dharmasala for patients attendants in AIIMS Bhubaneswar
Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday
R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi
Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities
SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj