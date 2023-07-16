Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India

Canadian pensions funds keen to invest in India

Nirmala Sitharaman met Chrystia Freeland and discussed progress on bilateral trade negotiations

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 15:57 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Canadian pensions funds would be keen to explore investing in infrastructure funds in India as the country offers a stable investment climate, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday, according to an Indian government statement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meeting Freeland on the sidelines of gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in northwest India, discussed progress on bilateral trade negotiations, Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Canada
Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
Chrystia Freeland

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Credit card spending hits Rs 1.4L cr in May

Credit card spending hits Rs 1.4L cr in May

Dharmasala for patients attendants in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Dharmasala for patients attendants in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi

R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

 