CBI arrests DRI ADG in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

An Additional Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chander Shekhar and two suspected middlemen, including one of officer's friend, were arrested in connection with a bribery case of Rs 25 lakh.

Shekhar, who is posted in DRI's Ludhiana office, is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs three crore through the middlemen from an exporter for not implicating him in a case.

In June last year, the DRI, Ludhiana had conducted a search at a private clearing agency which provides services to various exporters. In this search, some documents pertaining to an exporter were also seized.

"The complainant, a resident of Delhi, submitted a complaint to CBI that a Clearing House Agent and a close friend of the ADG, demanded Rs three crore on behalf of the public servant for ensuring that he would not be implicated by DRI pertaining to recovery of his documents," a CBI statement said.

The CBI apprehended the clearing house agent and ADG's friend while allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 25 lakh from the complainant. Shekhar was also later placed under arrested.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana.