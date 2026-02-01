<p>The Union Budget has proposed to set up three new All India Institute of Ayurveda.</p><p>The proposal was announced by Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> in her Budget speech on Sunday.</p><p>These institutions are aimed at boosting research, education, and healthcare capacity across the country.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Track all the Union Budget 2026-27 updates here</a></em> </p>.<p>Sitharaman also announced that the government will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.</p><p>In a series of announcements for the education sector in the budget, the Finance Minister said the Centre would upgrade Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organization) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.</p><p>She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.</p><p>The Budget proposed that 50 per cent capacity will be increased in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.</p><p>She proposed loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary collages, hospitals, diagnostics laboratories.</p><p>The Budget proposed to support of Indian Institute of Creative Technologies Mumbai for setting up content labs in 15,000 secondary schools.</p><p><strong>Girls' hostel in every district</strong></p><p>The Finance Minister said the government will set up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country.</p><p><strong>Seven high-speed corridors</strong></p><p>The Union Budget 2026-27 has proposed developing seven high-speed corridors between cities as growth connectors.</p><p>"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors: Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," she said.</p><p>According to the Finance Minister, the corridors are designed to strengthen connectivity across western, southern, and eastern India, while also linking technology hubs with manufacturing centres and major population clusters.</p><p>She announced a new dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in East to Surat in West to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo.</p><p><strong>20 new national waterways</strong></p><p>The budget proposes to operationalise 20 new national waterways over the next five years.</p><p>Starting with National Waterways 5 in Odisha to connect mineral rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial centers like Kalinganagar to the ports of Paradip and Dhamra.</p><p>Training institutes will be set up as regional centers of excellence for development of required manpower for these waterways.</p><p>"This will benefit youth in the entire stretch of the waterways to train and acquire skills. Further, a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways will also be set up at Varanasi and Patna," Sitharaman said.</p> <p><strong>Rs 10,000 crore investment in biopharma</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Union Budget 2026-27</a> proposes Rs 10,000 crore investment in biopharma over the next five years.</p> <p>The Budget announced Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with a focus on producing equipment and materials designed for full-stack Indian IP.</p>.Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tumble as Budget proposes to raise STT to 0.05% on commodity futures.<p>The Budget proposes to set up Rs 10,000 crore to create champion SMEs.</p><p>Sitharaman proposed to top up Self Reliance India Fund with Rs 4,000 crore in FY27 to support MSMEs.<br></p><p><strong>Chemical parks</strong></p><p>She proposed setting up of three dedicated chemical parks to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependency.</p><p>The Finance Minister proposed to increase outlay on electronic manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in the FY27 budget.</p><p>Sitharaman announced establishing critical mineral facilities to support mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>High-tech tool rooms will be established at two locations to give push to capital goods manufacturing, said Sitharaman.</p><p>The Union Budget proposes interventions in six sectors, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.</p>