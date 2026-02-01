Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | Cancer drugs, leather goods & ovens: Here's what just got cheaper and what got costlier

FM Sitharaman has announced duty cuts on critical medicines and like the previous years, has increased the taxes on sin goods.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 07:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 07:57 IST
Nirmala SitharamanBudget ExplainedbudgetFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us