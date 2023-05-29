China urges Japan to stop imposing chip export controls

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing ,
  • May 29 2023, 10:39 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 10:39 ist
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to correct its "wrongdoing" of imposing chip export controls, according to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry on Monday.

Wang made the comments during talks with Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on May 26 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.

Wang was quoted as saying that Japan had ignored China's strong opposition and opinion within the industry and that its actions "seriously violated" international economic and trade rules.

"China is willing to work with Japan to promote practical cooperation in key economic and trade areas," the statement also quoted Wang as saying.

China
Japan
Business News

