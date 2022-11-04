Cipla Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 797 crore, revenue rises to Rs 5,829 crore

Cipla Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 797 crore

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,829 crore for the September quarter from Rs 5,520 crore in the year-ago period

  • Nov 04 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 22:14 ist
Shares of the company were trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,154.10 apiece on the BSE. Credit: iStock Photo

Drug major Cipla on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 797 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 709 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,829 crore for the September quarter from Rs 5,520 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | India facilities of Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Mondelez join WEF's Global Lighthouse Network

In respect of the transfer of India-based US business undertaking, the board decided not to proceed with the proposed transfer, considering various factors, including the current operating environment, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,154.10 apiece on the BSE. 

 

 

