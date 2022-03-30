Companies to add over 4 lakh jobs as demand for quick commerce rises: Report

Demand for last-mile delivery personnel and supply chain personnel is on the rise among companies like Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket and Shadowfax amid rising demand for online delivery and quick commerce, a media report said.

More than 4 lakh jobs will be open over the next 90 days, nearly 1.5 times more than last year, with manpower demand involving both regular and gig worker being spread across grocery and food deliveries, medicines, apparel and more, The Economic Times reported.

“Online and on-demand tech-backed gig marketplace for instant deliveries will drive more demand considering the shift in purchasing behaviours,” Abhishek Bansal, co-founder of Shadowfax Technologies told the publication. “The sector is constantly evolving, and delivery agents are a crucial part of it. With this, we are expecting more demand in the near future,” he added.

“Anyone who enters the quick-commerce space will have to hire more people in the near future,” TN Hari, head HR of BigBasket, said.

Staffing demand is on the rise, and companies specialising in providing staffing solutions are also seeing a surge in demand. "We are witnessing increased demand by 25-30% compared to the last quarter," Alok Kumar, senior director for sales, account management and global accounts at ManpowerGroup India told the publication.

India's quick commerce market is set to grow to a massive Rs 41,730 crore ($5.5 billion) by 2025, according to management consultant firm RedSeer, as companies like Swiggy huddle to set up infrastructure to enable 10-minute deliveries of daily items.

Food delivery platform Zomato recently announced Zomato Instant, a 10-minute food delivery programme, for which it faced backlash on social media and a call from Madhya Pradesh Home Minister to rethink the plan.

