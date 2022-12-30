Core sector output up 5.4% in November

Core sector output up 5.4% in November

Crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, however, recorded negative growth in November this year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 17:38 ist
Workers at a railway coal yard in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Production of eight infrastructure sectors increased by 5.4 per cent in November against a 3.2 per cent growth in the same month last year on a better show by coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity segments, according to the official data released on Friday.

Crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, however, recorded negative growth in November this year. The production growth of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.9 per cent in October.

Also Read | India's coal production to touch 1 billion tonnes next fiscal, Govt informs Parliament

The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 8 per cent in April-November this fiscal as against 13.9 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

The production of coal rose by 12.3 per cent, fertiliser by 6.4 per cent, steel by 10.8 per cent, cement by 28.6 per cent and electricity by 12.1 per cent in November 2022 compared to a year ago.

Core sectors industries, which have 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP), would also have a bearing on industrial production data.

The IIP data for November is expected to be released by the government in the second week of January 2023.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coal
fertiliser
Steel
Business News

What's Brewing

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

 