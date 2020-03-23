Coronavirus Appliances, consumer electronics makers suspend manufacturing till March 31 amid COVID-19

Consumer electronics and appliance makers like Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Godrej Appliances have suspended manufacturing till March 31 amid lockdown in several states to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

These organisations will review resumption in production around March 31, depending on further directives from the governments at that time.

South Korean major Samsung, which manufactures a range of products like mobile phones, refrigerators and washing machines, has suspended operations at its Noida and Chennai plants.

"As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against COVID-19 and in compliance with directives from the government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations and have asked employees at our sales, marketing and R&D offices across India to work from home,” Samsung India Head Corporate Communications Partha Ghosh said.

There is a complete lockdown in 19 states, all Union Territories and some parts of six states due to outbreak of Coronavirus, which according to the health ministry has infected around 390 people here so far.

Japanese firm Panasonic is also closing down its production units in India, including its largest facility at Jhajjar in Haryana where it manufactures washing machines, ACs, refrigerators and audio products.

“At Panasonic, we aim to comply with all Government orders and safety of our employees and citizens at large is of paramount importance to us. In line with the current scenario, Panasonic India has taken a call to close production at our factories temporarily," Panasonic India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company will keep reviewing the situation for any further actions.

LG Electronics India said it is monitoring the situation and following the government's instructions, it has suspended production at its manufacturing units at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Pune.

“In the current situation, we have decided to suspend production in our manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida till March 25 and at Pune till March 31. This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees,” an LG spokesperson said.

Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said the company has ceased all operations at its Pune industrial park till March 31.

"We will continue to assess the situation on the ground," he added.

Production of the companies was already hit due to supply constraints. The manufacturers, which sources components from mainly from China, were low on stocks as Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan had caused disruption in production and supply of many key components.

Godrej Appliances on Monday said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Mohali (Punjab) and Shirwal (Maharashtra) factories.

“As a preventive step, we at Godrej Appliances have decided to suspend its manufacturing operations at both factory locations in Mohali and Shirwal factories, and all operations from its offices, branches and warehouses with effect from midnight of March 22, 2020, until midnight of March 31, 2020,” Godrej Appliances Business Head and EVP Kamal Nandi said.

He added that during this period, all employees, trainees, contract personnel can stay at home to safeguard themselves, their families and the community at large.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, which works with contract manufacturers to make devices in India, said its partners would abide by the conditions laid out by the government.

“Each facility such as corporate office, warehouse, service centre, Mi Home, Manufacturing plant will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the state and UTs,” a Xiaomi spokesperson said.