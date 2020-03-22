Coronavirus: Hero MotoCorp, Fiat stop plant operations

The global coronavirus crisis has hit the Indian automobile industry with two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp announcing that it is stopping production at all its plants. Fiat Chrysler India has also stopped operations in India till March 31.

“With the safety and well-being of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including India, Colombia and Bangladesh – and the Global Parts Centre at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors is also closely monitoring the situation and have said that they might close the plant if required. “We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted. In the interest of safety of our employees in the state, we have decided to rapidly scale down activities at Pune site to get to skeletal operations by end of Monday, 23rd March 2020 and be ready for plant closure by end Tuesday March 24th, 2020 if the situation warrants,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is taking precautions of new vehicles that are being delivered to customers. The company is disinfecting vehicles before delivery. “Committed to providing its customers a healthy and safe experience, MG Motor India announced its Disinfect and Deliver initiative which ensures car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a complete sanitised process,” the company said.

“Furthermore, the staff at its dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers’ homes. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being.

“The carmaker has also completely digitised the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars, enabling its customers to book the Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep,” it further said.

Already in a state of prolonged slowdown, coronavirus is likely to further hit the automobile industry.