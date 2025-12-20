<p>Mumbai: Around 190 people who were duped by promises of employment in Russia, South Korea and Turkey by a Mumbai-based agency thanked the efforts of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.</p><p>These victims hailed from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.</p> .Automobile engineer loses Rs 4.37 lakh in loan app scam in Udupi district.<p>The unscrupulous elements lured the victims through online advertisements, phone calls and social media posts and urged them to apply for the posts. </p><p>They duped them of their money and took hold of their passports, causing them acute distress.</p><p>Following the intervention of Goyal, the police administration acted swiftly, which led to the arrest of 8 accused and the return of all passports to the victims.</p> .<p>The fraudulent operation was carried out through an agency operating under the name of Dimple Arcgate, which was functioning from Thakur village in Kandivali East area of Mumbai.</p><p>Each victim was cheated of Rs 2.5 lakh, with most payments collected in cash. </p><p>As per the victims’ statements, passports were collected on 3 December 2025, with assurances that air tickets would be provided to them. However, when the promised tickets were not delivered the victims visited the office, only to find it shut.</p> .<p>With no passports, no tickets and no clarity, several candidates were left stranded and in distress.</p><p>An FIR was registered at the Samta Nagar Police Station, Kandivali East in connection with the matter. After discovering that the fraudulent office had shut down and their passports were being withheld, the victims approached Goyal’s constituency office located nearby in North Mumbai seeking urgent assistance. </p><p>On learning of the plight of victims, Goyal directed his officials to take prompt action.</p><p>The case is being investigated as an organised inter-state fraud racket, with preliminary findings indicating the deliberate targeting of economically vulnerable youth aspiring to work abroad.</p> .<p>Several victims stated that they had sold agricultural land, jewellery or taken loans to raise money, believing the promises of assured overseas employment. </p><p>“Safeguarding the interests, dignity and future of India’s youth remains a key priority of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Any individual or racket that exploits the dreams of young citizens will face strict and prompt action. In this case, swift police action, recovery of passports and relief to the affected victims is a matter of satisfaction,” said Goyal.</p><p>“Citizens, particularly young job aspirants, are advised to remain cautious of fraudulent job offers, including overseas employment promises circulated through social media or dubious channels, and to verify recruitment agencies through authorised portals before making any payments or submitting documents,” he added.</p>