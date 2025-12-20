Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

190 people duped of Rs 2.5 lakh each in Mumbai with promise of foreign jobs

These victims hailed from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 07:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 07:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtrascam

Follow us on :

Follow Us