Coronavirus: Western Railway suffers Rs 178 crore loss due to lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 16:01 ist
Trains are seen parked at CSMT yard after lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. PTI

Train cancellations on account of the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak has led to losses of close to Rs 180 crore, Western Railway said on Monday.

The loss was Rs 78.50 crore before March 22 and Rs 100.03 crore between March 23 and 29, it said in a release.

"WR has suffered loss of Rs 178.5 crore in suburban and non-suburban train operations till March 29. In Mumbai division, over 9 lakh passengers cancelled train tickets until March 29 and WR has refunded Rs 62.11 crore," it said.

Passenger train operations across the country have stopped from March 23 to enforce the lockdown for the virus outbreak.

