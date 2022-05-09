'Country of origin' crucial for 1 in 2 e-comm consumers

'Country of origin' important to 1 in 2 e-commerce consumers

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 09 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 14:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

For every 1 in 2 ecommerce consumers, the country of origin of a product is important information before making a purchase.

However, 40 per cent of consumers say that ecommerce firms display the origin of a product sold on their platform, while 30 per cent said that they don't have an opinion on the matter or did not look for this information before making a purchase.

E-Commerce
business
Business News

