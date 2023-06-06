Binance hit by outflows of $780 mn in last 24 hours

Crypto exchange Binance hit by outflows of $780 mn in last 24 hours: Nansen

Neither Binance nor Binance.US immediately responded to a request for comment

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 06 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Investors have pulled around $780 million from crypto exchange Binance in the last 24 hours, data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, a day after the world's biggest crypto exchange was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Binance's US affiliate exchange registered net outflows of $13 million in the same period, Nansen said. Neither Binance nor Binance.US immediately responded to a request for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Binance
cryptocurrency
Crypto
Business News
US news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti

 