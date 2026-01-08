<p>Telegram <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/free-ivf-treatment-from-father-of-100-kids-telegram-ceo-pavel-durovs-latest-offer-to-women-3276342">co-founder Pavel Durov</a> has announced to fund women who volunteer for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment to conceive a child.</p><p>For a long time, the 41-year-old Russian billionaire has been publicly speaking about the population decline. He notes that the drastic drop in sperm count in men and increasing infertility in women is linked to a passive lifestyle and also pollution worldwide.</p>.Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth with Shivon Zilis.<p>Unlike Elon Musk, who has fathered multiple children (14 and counting) in his personal capacity, Durov's campaign is kind of offbeat and he wants to encourage single women to use his high-quality sperm. </p><p>It should be noted that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/real-life-vicky-donor-telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-claims-to-have-over-100-biological-kids-3130623">in July 2024, Durov revealed</a> that he has fathered 100-plus kids. He believes he has highly compatible sperm, genetically, and there are monetary benefits in the future for the offspring.</p><p>Durov will not be involved in selecting the women; the latter has to do so voluntarily and she will be supported for the IVF treatment. </p><p>To avoid legal complications, there are a couple of rules in place. Women will have to declare that they are unmarried, single and not in a relationship with anybody. Also, there is an age limit. Women have to be 37 or less.</p><p>And, through DNA testing, once she establishes that the child is his, the kid will be eligible to inherit a part of the wealth and estate when Durov passes away. </p><p>For now, Durov's sperm samples' availability is restricted and stored at the Moscow-based Altravita Clinic, the <em>Wall Street Journal </em><a href="https://www.wsj.com/world/pavel-durov-children-fertility-sperm-donation-3d6d5231">reported</a>.</p>.Hindu population in India declined from 60 to 30 crore due to invaders' atrocities: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>