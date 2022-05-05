Dabur Q4 net profit down 22% to Rs 294 crore

Dabur Q4 net profit down 22% to Rs 294 crore, net sales up 7.7% to Rs 2,518 crore

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,141.04 crore, up 8.7 per cent from Rs 1,969.54 crore in Q4 FY21

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 15:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 21.98 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.74 per cent to Rs 2,517.81 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,336.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,141.04 crore, up 8.7 per cent from Rs 1,969.54 crore in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 529 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent.

