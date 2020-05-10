Dishwashers, refrigerators, trimmers, large screen TVs becoming preferred appliances after coronavirus lockdown

Big screen TV sets, large volume refrigerators, home theatres and dishwashers are now gaining traction, thanks to COVID-19 induced lockdown, according to home appliances and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Many companies, including Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, Whirlpool of India and BSH Home appliances, in the country are getting enquiries from people confined in their homes about such products.

The manufacturers also expect an increase in sales of vacuum cleaners and grooming products like electric shavers and trimmers as salons are closed and people may tend to avoid such places even post lockdown.

"Indians are gradually adapting to the new lifestyle. Restricted within the confines of their homes, people are making the best use of their electronic companions (appliances) to support themselves in their daily chores. Therefore, appliances catering to cooking, self-grooming and cleaning will be in huge demand," Panasonic India & South Asia President & CEO Manish Sharma told PTI.

According to Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar, during the Lockdown, TV viewing has almost doubled and suddenly people are realising to upgrade their TV viewing experience along with a better sound system.

Also as movie halls would be closed for another six to eight months, consumption of OTT contents is expected to rise on large screen TV sets along with home-theatre systems and people would certainly need good equipment.

"Urge to upgrade has been considerably strengthened in the last 46 days (Lockdown). This is the time for realisation when you need better visual experience through TV both in terms of picture and sound. Sales of Home theatre would also increase," Nayyar said.

Products such as dishwashers, limited only to key metro markets, is one of the most enquired categories, as people have realised its importance in the absence of their household help under the lockdown.

"We expect to see a surge in demand for dishwashers among consumers once the lockdown is lifted. We have already started receiving a lot of enquiries and booking for dishwashers. These orders will be fulfilled as and when the lockdown is lifted in respective regions," said BSH Home appliances MD & CEO Neeraj Bahl.

Consumer electronic maker Samsung, which has already started pre-booking of its products, has received queries from consumers across the country for upgradation of TV and digital appliances.

"Many, including those in tier-II and tier-III cities as well as rural areas, are wanting to buy bigger Smart TVs, 5in1 Smart Convertible Refrigerators and Hygiene Steam washing machines, as their needs are changing. These consumers want to upsize once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed," Samsung India Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Raju Pullan said.

Moreover, 300-litre and above refrigerators are also in demand as people are preferring to store foods in large quantities in the eventualities of any such future lockdown kind of situation.

"The ongoing pandemic has also changed the way we store essentials/ food items for long-term usage. Stocking up on essentials, frozen and ready-to-eat food items in large quantities has been the new norm amongst Indian households. Owing to this, we expect the demand for refrigerators to rise across India with frost free/ multi-door or, high capacity refrigerator range driving sales in the metros/ tier 1 cities and single-door range gaining traction in the tier II & III regions," said Sharma.

In addition, the appliances companies have also witnessed queries regarding several kitchen appliances and food processors as restaurants are closed and people would continue to avoid them for initial months after lockdown is lifted.

"Absolutely, we already see lot of request for kitchen appliances like mixer grinder, cold press juicer, food processor and hand blenders," said Bahl.

"We have seen a big rise in searches for homemade recipes, healthy grilling recipes, indulgence recipes, easy cook recipes and of course small domestic appliances that can help make it all. Combined with this are larger perception shifts that the lockdown has bought amongst all of us as we all have started valuing these appliances way more now. Therefore, we believe there will be a step-change in penetration for these categories," Whirlpool of India Vice President Marketing KG Singh said.

Consumers will also be mindful of managing households in preparation of future lockdowns and building self-sufficiency. This is going to lead to higher penetration of consumer durables categories, he added.

Nayyar said that work-from-home is now a new culture and everybody needs a good headphone so that they could have seamless communication, hence this segment is also expected to rise.

According to a joint report by CEAMA and Frost & Sullivan, the industry had a total market size of Rs 76,400 crore in 2018-19, in which Rs 32,200 crore was contributed from domestic manufacturing.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown from March 25, to prevent the spread of the virus. The government had extended it for two weeks from May 4 with certain relaxation.