Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Two terrorists arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur

An active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army was apprehended from his residence at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur district on Saturday, police said.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 04:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 04:06 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us