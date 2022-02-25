DoT urges TRAI to expedite spectrum recommendations

DoT urges TRAI to expedite spectrum recommendations as PMO keen on initial launch of 5G by Aug 15

The move assumes significance as the industry is gearing up for mega spectrum auctions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 02:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 02:28 ist

The Telecom Department has urged TRAI to expedite recommendations on the spectrum, as it cited PMO's request to the department to work towards the initial launch of 5G by August 15 and to possibly obtain the regulator's views before March 2022.

The move assumes significance as the industry is gearing up for mega spectrum auctions, that will pave the way for next-generation 5G services to be rolled out in the country.

In a letter dated February 22, to the TRAI secretary, the Telecom Department said, "In reference to decision/action points emanating from deliberations of a monitoring group, the PMO has requested the DoT to work towards the initial launch of 5G by August 15, 2022, and also explore the possibility of obtaining requisite recommendations from TRAI before March 2022."

Also Read | 5G services spectrum bands in India will not interfere with aircraft radar altimeters: ITU APT India 

"In view of the above, TRAI is requested to expedite the matter and provide the recommendations at the earliest," the Department of Telecom (DoT) said in the letter.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is in the process of finalising its recommendations on modalities for auction of spectrum across multiple bands, including pricing, quantum and other conditions — preparing the groundwork for upcoming 5G auctions.

Norms are being worked out for new frequencies such as 526-698 MHz and millimetre band, that is 24.25 - 28.5 GHz, in addition to bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz.

In the letter, which is on the TRAI website, the department also requested the regulator to examine the need to review channel plan in the 800 MHz band and the number of spectrum blocks that can be made available for telecom services in the 800 MHz band, while providing its views regarding spectrum auction modalities.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
Business News
PMO
India News
5G spectrum policy

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 