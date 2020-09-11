ED to file money laundering case against Naresh Goyal, his wife: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday obtained permission from a local court allowing it to probe the money laundering case against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This comes after the Mumbai police’s decision to close the case of cheating in June, filed against the couple.

The ED filed a protest petition, as it continues to probe the money laundering offence and had asked the local court to not accept the closure report. The agency, which probes money-laundering cases, such as the one filed by the Mumbai Police, is expected to conduct the investigation.

The police had concluded the Jet Airways case as business loss, however, the ED claimed that there has been evidence of money laundering. According to the law agency, the police have failed to investigate details of offshore accounts provided by the complainant, Akar Travels of India, as per the report.

The agency also stated that the Mumbai police did not record the accused’s statement, which is a requisite of any criminal investigation.