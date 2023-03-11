Elon Musk acquires 10,500 Tesla shares worth about $50K

Elon Musk acquires 10,500 Tesla shares worth about $50,000

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 11 2023, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 07:04 ist
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has acquired 10,500 shares of the electric-vehicle maker, worth about $49,665, US securities filing showed on Friday.

