Karnataka: 41 'STREAM' labs to make students future-ready

Making the announcement on Sunday, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju said the 41 Assembly constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka will get a Nehru STREAM lab each.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 20:49 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 20:49 IST
