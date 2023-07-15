Elon Musk says xAI will use public tweets for AI model training

xAI to use public tweets for AI model training: Musk

Reuters
Reuters, Musk had on Wednesday announced the formation of the artificial intelligence (AI) startup. ,
  • Jul 15 2023, 03:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 03:56 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Elon Musk on Friday said his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will use "public tweets" from Twitter to train its AI models.

The billionaire, who also owns Twitter, said during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that other AI companies have also trained their models using Twitter data in what he characterized as an illegal manner.

Also Read | Elon Musk launches artificial intelligence firm xAI

Elon Musk
Business News
Artificial Intelligence

