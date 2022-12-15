Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, a US securities filing showed on Wednesday.
The latest sale brings the total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $40 billion over the past year.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.
Also Read | Elon Musk's bankers mull Tesla margin loans to cut Twitter debt
Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's purchase of Twitter could divert his time away from Tesla.
Musk unloaded shares over three days between Monday and Wednesday, according to the filing.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve
Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks
'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards
Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes
DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'
Peru declares nationwide state of emergency