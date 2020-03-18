Etihad announces reduction in flights to Indian cities

Etihad Airways announces reduction in flights to Indian cities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 20:14pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 20:14pm ist
Etihad Airways said it would be conducting triple-daily flights on the Abu Dhabi-Delhi route instead of four flights in a day from March 19 to March 28. Credit: iStock Photo

Two days after the Indian government stated that passengers coming from UAE from March 18 onward would be quarantined for 14 days compulsorily, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Wednesday announced a reduction in its flights to India.

The full-service carrier, which also announced reduction of flights to various other countries due to coronavirus pandemic, said it would be conducting triple-daily flights on the Abu Dhabi-Delhi route instead of four flights in a day from March 19 to March 28.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Etihad Airways said flights on the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai route would also be reduced from four-daily flights to triple-daily flights from March 19 to April 30.

It said the flights to Bengaluru would be reduced from twice-daily to one flight per day from March 20 to April 30.

The airline has also removed one frequency on the Abu Dhabi-Cochin and Abu Dhabi-Hyderabad routes from March 20 to April 30.

On the Abu Dhabi-Chennai route, the frequency would be reduced from twice-daily to daily from March 30 to April 30, Etihad Airways added.

