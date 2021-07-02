Exports during April-June rise to $95 billion: Piyush Goyal

Exports during June quarter this year jumped to $95 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors, including engineering, rice, oil meals and marine products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
The merchandise exports were $82 billion during April-June 2018-19 and $90 billion during the last quarter of 2020-21, he told reporters here.
In June quarter 2020-21, exports were $51 billion.
Last month, exports grew by 47 per cent to $32 billion.
"Exports during April-June period are the highest ever merchandise exports in a quarter in the history of India," Goyal said.
He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of $400 billion exports in this fiscal year.
