Exports during April-June rise to $95 billion: Piyush Goyal

In June quarter 2020-21, exports were $51 billion

  Jul 02 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 16:24 ist
He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of $400 billion exports this fiscal year. Credit: PTI Photo

Exports during June quarter this year jumped to $95 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors, including engineering, rice, oil meals and marine products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The merchandise exports were $82 billion during April-June 2018-19 and $90 billion during the last quarter of 2020-21, he told reporters here.

Last month, exports grew by 47 per cent to $32 billion.

"Exports during April-June period are the highest ever merchandise exports in a quarter in the history of India," Goyal said.

He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of $400 billion exports in this fiscal year. 

